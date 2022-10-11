NBA: Detroit Pistons game score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Time, TV

Detroit Pistons (0-2) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1)

What: Pistons’ third NBA preseason game.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliate).

• Box score

Game notes: The Supersonics … er … Thunder return to NBA play after dusting the Adelaide 36ers of Australia and Ra’anana Maccabi Ra’anana of Israel on Thursday and Sunday. In their previous game against NBA competition — even stretched loosely by NBA preseason rosters — the Thunder lost to the Mavericks, 98-96. Their top 2021 first-round pick, Australian guard Josh Giddey, appears healthy again after missing all of March and April last season; he averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 54 games last season and picked up last week where he left off, putting up 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 16:54 against the Mavs. Unfortunately for the Thunder, top 2022 first-round pick Chet Holmgren, who went No. 2 overall after a season at Gonzaga, is not healthy; he’ll miss the entire season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot suffered while playing in an exhibition in … Seattle. (The Thunder’s second 2022 first-rounder, 6-foot-10 French forward Ousmane Dieng is doing just fine — he had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists on 8-for-12 shooting.)

The Pistons will wrap up their exhibition slate at LCA on Thursday with a visit from the Memphis Grizzlies, then have a few days off before hosting the Orlando Magic in their season opener on Oct. 19. The Thunder, meanwhile, wrap up the preseason with a visit to San Antonio on Thursday before heading to Northwest Division Rival Minnesota to open the 2022-23 season against the Timberwolves.

