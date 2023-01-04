NBA curiously issues Donovan Mitchell, Cavs PED tests morning after 71-point outburst

It might have all been coincidental, but the NBA gave Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster performance-enhancing drugs test less than 24 hours after the All-Star guard’s historic 71-point game on Monday.

On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell was at the Absolute height of his powers as he set a Cleveland Cavaliers record for points in a single game with 71. It was an impressive feat for a franchise that was once called home by elite scorers like Lebron James and Kyrie Irving.

On the night, the 26-year-old made 22 of his 34 shots, 20 of 25 free throws, and an outstanding seven three-pointers. Mitchell is still in the early days of his Cleveland Cavaliers tenure following a summer trade from the Utah Jazz, however, he has already forever stamped his place in the franchise’s history.

Yet, despite all the positive feelings from the Cavs’ win over the Chicago Bulls earlier this week, it seems that the NBA might have had some questions about the historic performance and wanted to verify its authenticity.

Cleveland Cavaliers gave PED tests the day after Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game