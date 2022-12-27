NBA CrunchTime prepped for Tuesday’s 9-game slate

Tonight is the second of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. Gather ’round your favorite app-supporting device – the best of the NBA, curated for you and yours, will soon arrive.

Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA Champion Channing Frye will take you around the league, offering a steady stream of eye-catching plays, mind-boggling jams and knuckle-whitening moments during the night.

The crew will also offer some betting and Fantasy basketball advice for those looking to slam on the competition.

Here are some of the must-see matchups and storylines from Tuesday night’s slate.

Board Man is Back in Town

The Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers feature an uncommon number of talented big wings.

Two-time Finals MVP and Raptors Legend Kawhi Leonard.

Seven-time All-Star Paul George.

Two-time All-NBA team member Pascal Siakam.

Reigning Kia Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. Defensive Player of the Year candidate OG Anunoby.

Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Terrance Mann, Gary Trent Jr., 2008 NBA All-Rookie Second Team alum Thaddeus Young – if we’re being honest, any number of Raptors could theoretically qualify as sizable wings.

They say that iron sharpens iron; that applies to Tuesday’s game, as a series of two-way talents face off. Kawhi Leonard attempting to score on OG Anunoby seems objectively intriguing.

Both teams are in the neighborhood of .500, with the Clippers trying to move out and the Raptors looking for a place. As Kawhi Returns to Toronto with the Clippers for the third time, who will grab the win on CrunchTime?

West’s Top 2 Face Off

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Suns Friday night. Afterwards, Suns Coach Monty Williams expressed his concerns.

“We got to get back Chasing something and right now I feel like the prey,” Williams said. “I don’t like that feeling. I told our guys the same thing. We got to get our edge back right from the jump.”

The Grizzlies are right near the top of the pack in the West and Ja Morant feels fine about their chances.

Dillon Brooks, third in the latest Defensive Player Ladderreportedly announced his plans to welcome the Suns to Memphis during the game.

“We fear nobody. We got a different type of swag to us,” Brooks said after Friday’s game. “We got these guys (Tuesday) so we’re going to be ready.”

The Suns are coming off a 128-125 loss to the Nuggets on Christmas Day, as Aaron Gordon elevated the team over Landry Shamet’s valiant effort.

Can they rise to the challenge Tuesday in Memphis?

The Jalen Brunson Appreciation Society

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks had polar opposite results on Christmas Day. But there are a host of similarities between the two franchises, both currently sitting in playoff positions.

The Mavericks’ Frank Ntilikina, Theo Pinson, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Kemba Walker all once played for the Knicks. Jason Kidd is remembered fondly by both franchises; Derek Harper and such. They’ve both been in the Kristaps Porzingis business in the past.

But notably, fans in Dallas and New York City share an appreciation for the talents of Jalen Brunson – a gifted playmaker who chooses when to create and score with grace, keeping the rhythm alongside the jagged stylings of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

After four seasons with Dallas, Brunson is averaging career highs in points, assists and steals as the starting point guard and main facilitator for the Knicks.

The Mavericks have struggled to find their balance in his wake, but lately seem to be rounding into form.

They’ve won three straight, including a 124-115 Christmas Day triumph over the Lakers.

The Knicks have settled in recently as well, aided by the emergence of the explosive Quentin Grimes, and seem to be becoming a classic tough Thibs team.

They failed to hold on against the Sixers on Christmas, hampered by a late injury to Brunson. But they’re 7-3 in their last 10, with two – maybe three? – players potentially pushing for All-Star nods.

Which team will earn bragging rights and take a step towards the playoffs? Tune in and see on CrunchTime.

Here’s the full Tuesday night slate:

7 pm ET: Lakers @ Magic

7 pm ET: 76ers @ Wizards

7:30 p.m. ET: Rockets @ Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET: Clippers @ Raptors

8 pm ET: Suns @ Grizzlies

8 pm ET: Spurs @ Thunder

8:30 p.m. ET: Knicks @ Mavericks

10 p.m. ET: Hornets @ Warriors

10 p.m. ET: Nuggets @ Kings