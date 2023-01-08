NBA CrunchTime: How to watch free with the NBA App

NBA CrunchTime delivers all of the highlights from around the league in one place. Watch the final minutes of every Matchup for FREE only in the NBA App.

Here’s what you need to know before the next NBA CrunchTime tips off in the NBA App.

What Is NBA CrunchTime?

NBA CrunchTime delivers live “whiparound” coverage of the NBA with look-ins on every close finish around the league. With NBA CrunchTime, you get all of the NBA excitement without the hassle of flipping back and forth between games. The show is available exclusively in the NBA App with hosts Jared Greenberg, Nabil Karim, former NBA Champion Channing Frye, and other rotating guests.

Here’s more from Greenberg on what to expect when you watch NBA CrunchTime.

How Do I Watch NBA CrunchTime?

NBA CrunchTime airs exclusively within the NBA App. All you need to do is download the NBA App and create your free NBA ID. Now you’re set to watch the action live with NBA CrunchTime.

All live streams are located within the “Games” tab of the NBA App.

Is NBA CrunchTime Free To Watch?

Yes! NBA CrunchTime is free for all users in the US and Canada. An NBA League Pass subscription is not required.

When Is The Next NBA CrunchTime?

NBA CrunchTime is live on most Monday nights, as well as on additional dates throughout the season. Here’s the upcoming schedule:

Sunday, Jan. 8 @ 7:30 pm ET

Additional shows for January and February will be announced this week.

What Other Livestreams Are In The NBA App?

NBA CrunchTime is one of many live streams you can watch with the NBA App. From daily SiriusXM NBA shows to postgame press conferences to exclusive HooperVision and BetStream broadcasts, the NBA App is live even when games aren’t on. Check out the complete NBA App livestream schedule here.