NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done’s past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the Chilly reception was no surprise.

Bagley, whose inner circle often turned to social media to voice its displeasure with the Kings’ usage, or sometimes the lack thereof, of the big man during his four years in Sacramento, received a chorus of boos from the Kings faithful.

