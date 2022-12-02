‘NBA Crossover’ All-Star Event Tickets Go On Sale

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA announced that ticket sales have begun for NBA Crossover, an “immersive fan event” that will occur during the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

NBA Crossover All-Star Fan Event

The league made the announcement on Thursday, December 1.

All-Star Weekend will take place in downtown Salt Lake City from February 17-19, 2023.

The league said that NBA Crossover is its “premier” fan event and will “showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game.”

NBA Crossover will be held at the Salt Palace. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be played at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

The event will also “engage fans in its largest footprint to date with Immersive experiences, brand activations, live performances, NBA and WNBA appearances, limited edition Merchandise and collectibles, art and memorabilia, apparel customization and more,” according to the league.

Tickets for the event start at $40 for adults and $20 for children under the age of 12. Fans can purchase tickets through the NBA Events app and NBAEvents.com.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Coming to Utah

The Jazz and Salt Lake City were awarded the 2023 NBA event in the fall of 2019.

“It’s my honor to announce the 2023 All-Star game will take place here in Salt Lake City,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the time. “Big-time events in sports are part of the DNA of this state and in this city.”

The Jazz originally submitted the bid for the game in February 2018. The team partnered with the Utah Sports Commission, the State of Utah, Salt Lake City and County, the Utah Office of Tourism, and Visit Salt Lake in their submission.

Former Jazz majority owners, the Miller family, and the Jazz organization undertook a $125 million renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena in the summer of 2017 to improve the fan experience, and with All-Star Weekend in mind.

“Our estimate is probably between $45-50 million in impact,” Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert said. “The economic benefit and what it will ripple through the economy is significant.”

Tens of millions of television viewers and hundreds of millions of social media impressions will bring a boost to Utah’s tourism industry.

“The world will be watching,” Herbert said.

“The particular bid was incredibly thorough,” Silver said, “It’s the tradition of hosting big events and Sporting events in Salt Lake City.”

