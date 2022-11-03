NBA confirms Tyler Herro traveled before game-winning shot in Kings-Heat

Tyler Herro’s heroics Wednesday night should not have counted.

In the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report released Thursday, the league revealed that Herro traveled before knocking down his game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left.

“Herro ends his dribble by Gathering in the air and Landing on both feet (although his left lands slightly before his right),” the report reads. “When he moves his right foot, he establishes his left foot as his pivot foot, which he then lifts and replaces to the floor before taking his jump shot.”

Kings Coach Mike Brown ruled correctly.

“They traveled. They traveled on the last play,” Brown said after the game. “… If that’s not a trip, I don’t know what the definition of a trip is.

“Again, I don’t know, maybe they’re caught up in the excitement of the crowd. Maybe it’s the Miami Heat, and we’re the Sacramento Kings, and that’s Tyler Herro, and it’s a last-second shot.”

After Herro’s bucket, guard Matthew Dellavedova threw a cross-court pass to Domantas Sabonis, who tried to put up a game-tying 3-point attempt or draw a foul from the perimeter. Instead, he was whistled for an Offensive foul, a call which Thursday’s Last Two Minute Report agreed with.

“Sabonis abruptly and overtly extends passion [Bam] Adebayo to initiate more than marginal contact, which affects his ability to defend the last second shot attempt,” the report indicates.

Unfortunately, Brown being proven right on Herro’s trip does not add to Sacramento’s win column. The Kings will still enter Saturday’s Clash against the Orlando Magic with a 2-5 record.