NBA confirms Donovan Mitchell committed lane violation to force OT vs. Bulls

The NBA has confirmed in the Last Two Minute Report for the Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers game that Cavs star Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation in the Pivotal play that tied the game at 130 apiece with a second to go in regulation.

