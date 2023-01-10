NBA Confirms Controversial Moment in Final Minute of Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat

Miami Heat fans couldn’t believe themselves when Royce O’Neale wasn’t called for a foul during Jimmy Butler’s final shot of the game, but it turns out the referees were right.

For those who may not have seen the game, here’s footage of the exact moment.

With less than a second left in the game, Butler attempted to make a game-winning drive, but was met by Royce O’Neale at the rim.

According to the NBA’s last two minute report, it was the correct non call for Royce O’Neale not to get a foul in the final moments of the game.

“O’Neale (BKN) jumps vertically and absorbs the oncoming contact from Butler (MIA) on his driving shot attempt,” the NBA said in the report.

In all honesty, it’s a call that could have very easily gone either way. Unfortunately, there just isn’t enough evidence to overturn the call in either direction. If O’Neale was ruled to be fouling Butler, there wouldn’t be enough evidence to overturn it or vice versa.

Unfortunately for the Miami Heat and their fans, they’ll just have to accept that this final possession will never be called a foul despite how much they want it to be. Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, the team continues its winning ways and is only 1.5 games away from the first seed.

