NBA Community Reacts To Ex-Phoenix Suns Guard Jamal Crawford Joining TNT

Earlier this year, it was announced that former Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford would be a full-time member of the NBA on TNT Tuesday nights. He is a part of a panel that features two-time WNBA Champion Candace Parker, Hall of Famer & ex-Suns’ center Shaquille O’Neal, and host Adam Lefkoe.

“I’ve never been jaded,” Crawford said on The Crossover podcast in his first extensive interview since joining Turner Sports full-time. The network made the hiring official last week.

“Like, Tupac wore Shaq’s jersey! Biggy Smalls wore Shaq’s jersey! Michael Jackson, in his apartment in New York, had a life-size cut out of Shaq! Like Shaq’s unbelievable. And I’ve never, ever, ever been Jaded by that.”

