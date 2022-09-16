NBA Commissioner Offers Update on Sixers Investigation

When the 2022 free agency period opened up, teams around the NBA expected former Miami Heat Veteran PJ Tucker to take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Considering any business discussions between teams and players could not legally go down before the free agency period began on the afternoon of June 30, some quick signings at the opening of free agency led the league to launch an investigation on multiple teams, including the Sixers.

The Sixers inked Tucker to a three-way deal in the opening minutes of free agency. In the weeks leading up to free agency, Tucker was frequently linked to Philadelphia after he declined a player option attached to his contract with the Heat.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button