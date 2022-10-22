NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Reportedly Apologized To 1 Team This Week

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner’s Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Prior to Wednesday night’s season opener in Phoenix, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly met with a contingent of Suns employees.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Silver apologized for the group, saying that the league should have done more to help them while they worked for years under abusive owner Robert Sarver.

