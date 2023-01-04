NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Makes History With 71-Point Game in Spider-Gwen Shoes

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points on Monday night and he got some help from Spider-Gwen to get it. During a game against the Chicago Bulls, the Spider-Man fan dazzled the crowd in some new Adidas tennis shoes themed after the arachnid hero. Phil Lord, producer of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse noticed the Homage on Twitter and fans of the Marvel character took notice. It’s a wild mark for a player to hit when only seven players in the history of the NBA managed to reach 71 points or more. Mitchell joins Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, and Elgin Baylor with 71. However, the Spider-Gwen shoes might have to become a regular thing if Cleveland is going to compete for a Championship this season. Check out the post from the Spider-Verse Creator down below!

“We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the game,” Cleveland Coach JB Bickerstaff said after the Offensive explosion. “Every single play that he made was a play that was necessary. Donovan has never put himself above the team, so how can you not root for a guy like that? I told everyone else to get out of the way.”

Donovan and Spider-Gwen combined for 71 Yesterday pic.twitter.com/qd05FAefLQ — Phil Lord (@philiplord) January 3, 2023

“To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,” said Mitchell after his signature game as a professional. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”

“I think I had a game like that once playing NBA2K, but I don’t think I shot that efficiently,” Mitchell laughed when asked about the video game numbers. “But that was in a loss, so this feels that much better .”

When Will We See Spider-Gwen Again?

Sony is bringing the fan-favorite heroine back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Here’s what she and Miles are up against: “Miles Morales Returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he Encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the Heroes Clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must Redefine what it means to be a Hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

