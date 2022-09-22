NBA class action alleges association shares Subscriber data with Meta

(Photo Credit: Zero99/Shutterstock)

NBA class action lawsuit overview:

Who: Plaintiff Michael Salazar Filed a class action lawsuit against the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Why: The NBA allegedly unlawfully disclosed digital subscribers’ personal viewing information to Facebook without their consent.

Where: The NBA class action lawsuit was filed in New York federal court.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) knowingly disclosed digital subscribers’ personal viewing information to Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), according to a class action lawsuit Filed Sept. 16 in New York federal court.

The NBA class action lawsuit alleges the data-sharing practices violate the federal Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

Plaintiff Michael Salazar Filed the NBA class action lawsuit on behalf of himself and a proposed class of people who had a digital subscription to a website owned and/or operated by the NBA and who had their personal viewing information disclosed to Facebook.

The VPPA prohibits companies from disclosing consumers’ personally identifiable information, “including ‘information which identifies a person as having requested or obtained specific video materials or services from a video tape provider,'” the NBA class action lawsuit explains.

When the VPPA was passed in 1998, it provided important privacy protections for individuals’ video rental, purchase and viewing information. In the current technological era, the importance of the VPPA is even more important to protect users from online data mining and data sharing.

NBA class action says organization ‘profits handsomely’ from Facebook data sharing

Salazar says the NBA collects and shares subscribers’ personal information through the use of cookies, software development kits and pixels.

The NBA class action lawsuit explains that the Facebook Pixel is a code installed on the NBA’s website that tracks and discloses to Facebook the user’s Facebook ID and which videos the user viewed on the website.

This information is shared without digital subscribers’ knowledge or consent, Salazar alleges.

The NBA class action lawsuit says the NBA “profits handsomely” from disclosing subscribers’ personal viewing information to Facebook and does so at the expense of subscribers’ privacy and in violation of the VPPA.

Salazar seeks $2,500 per VPPA violation, punitive damages, prejudgment interest, restitution, injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees and expenses.

The NBA is just one of the latest companies to face a class action lawsuit alleging it unlawfully shares Subscriber data with Facebook. HGTV, Forbes, Paramount and other companies were recently hit with data sharing class action lawsuits.

Do you subscribe to any NBA websites? Tell us what you think of the NBA class action lawsuit in the comments!

Salazar is represented by Michael L. Murphy of Bailey & Glasser LLP and Brandon M. Wise and Adam Florek of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise LLP.

The NBA class action lawsuit is Michael Salazar v. National Basketball Association, Case No. 1:22-cv-07935, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Read About More Class Action Lawsuits & Class Action Settlements:

We tell you about cash you can claim EVERY WEEK! Sign up for our free newsletter.

Please note: Top Class Actions is not a Settlement Administrator or law firm. Top Class Actions is a legal news source that reports on class action lawsuits, class action settlements, drug injury lawsuits and product liability lawsuits. Top Class Actions does not process claims and we cannot advise you on the status of any class action Settlement claim. You must contact the Settlement Administrator or your attorney for any updates regarding your claim status, claim form or questions about when payments are expected to be mailed out.











Related Posts