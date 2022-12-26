NBA Christmas Day: Winners and Losers

Let’s run through some winners and losers from a jam-packed day of basketball…

Winner: The Harden-Embiid Partnership

Amid Rumors he may have his eyes back on the Rockets, James Harden combined with Joel Embiid for another impressive performance Sunday. The Beard and The Process (the worst comic book duo ever) combined for 64 points on 19-of-38 shooting, while Harden added 13 assists. After some early season struggles (largely due to injuries), the Sixers are now right in the mix with the top of the East. Philly is only two games behind No. 1 Boston in the loss column despite Embiid and Harden playing only 15 games together. And in those 15 games, the team has a Stellar 9.8 net rating with its star twosome on the floor. Both have playoff demons to answer for come spring. It would be unfair to say those two have not impressed to close 2022, though.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button