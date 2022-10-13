NBA cheerleaders salary: How much money do dancing teams make?
Professional and college basketball games would not be the same without their cheerleaders. Not only do they put on electrifying shows, but they’re also crucial in bringing a competitive energy to the stadium.
It might be easy to think that cheerleaders get paid chunky amounts of money for being on the court providing entertainment for basketball fans, but that’s far from true.
Average salary for NBA cheerleaders
Most, if not all cheerleaders in the NBA, are highly skilled dancers. They are professionally trained in highly technical dance routines and help make the NBA games tick with the atmosphere needed for the fans in the arena.
They practice on a daily basis, maintain an active lifestyle, and regularly rehearse their routines. Hence, they perform in regular NBA games, the NBA All-Star game (depending on where the team is located), and other events that are part of their team’s calendar of events.
In order for these Dancers to qualify as NBA cheerleaders, they need to prepare to meet the high expectations of what’s needed to be a cheerleader of a professional NBA team. That includes being talented dancers, hardworking and available for when called. Some people even claim that it is hard for cheerleaders to accept other professions if they wish to go full time as NBA cheerleaders.
Cheerleaders also follow their respective teams to ‘special events’ which may include international appearances, charity events, and other special appearances. The compensation for these events varies from one team to another. Teams with more money can pay their cheerleaders higher salaries than usual, while less popular teams pay lower amounts.
The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks cheerleading squads are the highest-paid cheerleaders in the NBA, making between $200 and $650 per game. They also get bonuses that can reach up to $2000with an annual salary of $35,000.
Let’s take a look at an overview of what the salary for every match is, how much the bonus pay is, and the annual salary:
