NBA Changes Broadcast and Start Time for Upcoming 76ers Games

The NBA made two notable changes in upcoming matchups for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s a look at the latest changes via the NBA.

  • January 6 vs. Chicago Bulls switched to 7 PM and no longer televised by ESPN
  • January 10 vs. Detroit Pistons switched to 7 PM and no longer televised by TNT

Which Games Replace the Sixers’?

On January 6, when the Sixers take on the Bulls for the second time this season, both teams will broadcast locally now they are getting moved off of the national broadcast. Instead, ESPN will air the Brooklyn Nets-New Orleans Pelicans matchup.

