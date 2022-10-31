NBA Champion Dwayne Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Arrive in Ghana to A Magnificent Welcome ▷ SportsBrief.com

Former American Basketball player Dwayne Wade has arrived in Ghana with his lovely family

The ex-Miami Heat star and his wife Gabrielle Union alongside daughter Kaavia were given a rousing welcome

Wade and his wife are on an African tour with Ghana being one of their countries they are visiting

Former NBA Champion Dwayne Wade and his family have arrived in Ghana for a visit of the West African nation.

Wade and his superstar wife Gabrielle Union were given a warm welcome following their arrival before they attended the enstoolment of Diallo Sumbry as Development Chief of the people of Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The ex-athlete has been given the name Akwesi Safo with his wife named Akosua Safo as part of the welcome rites.

NBA Legend Dwayne Wade has arrived in Ghana with his wife and daughter

Source: UGC

Wade and his actress wife alongside their daughter are on a tour of the continent with Ghana being one of their destinations. The family has already visited Zanzibar.

While Wade has retired from the sport, he is one of the most revered NBA stars in the last decade, playing a pivotal role in the Miami Heat’s success.

Wade alongside Lebron James and Chris Bosh formed one of the Greatest trio in NBA history during their time in Miami.

Meanwhile, Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union is famous for her role in the movie Think Like a Man, Act Like a Woman.

