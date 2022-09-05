NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

Jodie Meeks was an absolute star for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2009 season, his junior year of college.

The Sharpshooter averaged an Incredible 23.7 points on over 40% shooting from the three-point range.

The Milwaukee Bucks then selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

In addition to the Bucks, he played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.

