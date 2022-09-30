NBA Champion admits being under pressure for defending their title, says team Chemistry and Talent is key to win

After a brief stint at the bottom of the standings, the Golden State Warriors were back in the NBA Finals last season. Led by an incredible run from Stephen Curry, they were able to overcome the Boston Celtics and cement themselves in NBA history as a dynasty.

While their core is getting up there in age, the Warriors have made the necessary moves to extend their window of contention. During their two years out of the title picture, they collected a plethora of young prospects with good potential. One of them being Jordan Poole, who burst onto the scene in a big way last season.

Following their climb to the NBA mountaintop last year, Poole understands teams will be looking to take down the Warriors moving forward. However, the young guard is confident that the team’s Chemistry will be able to help them get past any obstacles that might get in their way.

“Definitely feel like as if we have a target on our back being the Defending Champions and being the best team in the league last year and bringing our team back which is pretty much the same.”

“We have enough chemistry with our team to just kind of play our game and then we know how talented we are and how connected we are.”

Can the Golden State Warriors make their way back to the NBA Finals in 2023?