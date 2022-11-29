NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 140-105 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics put on a Clinic against the lowly Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Monday night, absolutely demolishing the Hornets at home as the Celtics Unleashed their historic offense on one of the worst defensive teams in the league to the tune of a 140-105 blowout.

The Celtics led by as much as 42 points in the game, and never trailed at any point, scoring a whopping 45 points in the game’s first quarter alone. A huge game from Jayson Tatum (35 points) with four other Boston players scoring in double figures kept Charlotte at bay as the Celtics improved to 17-4 while strengthening their grip on the East’s top spot.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about Boston’s blowout win.

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[mm-video type=video id=01gjtadzy7s38zgt0azw playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gjtadzy7s38zgt0azw/01gjtadzy7s38zgt0azw-a47e7073e2375bb0e0ade9a255aea3d8.jpg] [lawrence-related id=113110,112898,112902,112896,112894,112873] [vertical-gallery id=113063] [listicle id=113062] [listicle id=113066] [listicle id=113055] [listicle id=113038]

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire