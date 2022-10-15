NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 137-134 OT loss to Raptors
The Boston Celtics made the trek north of the border to play the Toronto Raptors in a neutral site exhibition game at Bell Center Arena to close out their slate of four 2022-23 preseason games and their participation in the league’s NBA Canada Games program for the season .
The Celtics and Raptors both played the game as if it were a regular season contest, keeping their starters in late into the game’s final frame to the chagrin of some as wet spots in the floor made for a few scary falls. A controversial tech late in the third saw Jayson Tatum ejected from the game.
Boston would ultimately fall to Toronto 137-134 in a loathed preseason overtime, but NBA and Celtics Twitter had plenty to say about the game; Let’s take a look at what was being said.
Celtics Lab 147: Breaking down Boston’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers with Ky Carlin https://t.co/4SCSzaY0nm
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 13, 2022
I kind of thought the crowd would be 50 pct Raps, 25 pct Celtics, 25 pct indifferent. But this has a Raptors playoff game feel. Good atmosphere for the Cs regulars to get work in.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 14, 2022
Tatum floater through contact. 🚨
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 14, 2022
UPDATE: Jaylen Brown is still on fire
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 14, 2022
Derrick White is the greatest shooter who ever lived.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 14, 2022
Celtics are playing FAST this preseason and it’s leading to a lot of easy offense.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 15, 2022
Damn. Jaylen Brown just prepared for that fastbreak layup. He was there and then gone to the rim in an instant.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 15, 2022
Montreal fans who watched that quarter now think OG and DWhite are the top scorers in the NBA.
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 15, 2022
It’s only preseason BUT……Tatum 2-for-18 from 3 through three games.
— John Zannis (@John_Zannis) October 15, 2022
Sam Hauser looking solid on defense
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 15, 2022
Funny watching Blake Griffin deep drop all the way to the restricted circle and just stand there and Banton gives him a charge. Blake Barely has to even look for them, they just come to him.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 15, 2022
Jayson Tatum has been playing with the all bench unit for years with the Celtics, but this must be quite the welcome adjustment for him to have so much shooting around him in this grouping.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 15, 2022
Defensive rebounding has been awful all preseason
— Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) October 15, 2022
Malcolm Brogdon is out for the rest of the game due to a sore right leg, according to the Celtics.
Nothing serious, per @AdamHimmelsbach‘s report.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 15, 2022
Feels like the Celtics have had enough of the preseason. Third quarter energy is nowhere near the first quarter. 12-5 Raptors run to start the third
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) October 15, 2022
I hate the foul call after a missed layup
— Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) October 15, 2022
#celtics letting go of the rope as the offense has become 3-point reliant. Raps have their largest lead of the game.
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 15, 2022
Anunoby fell on Smart’s right leg after that charge. Smart is staying in, but he’s clearly hurting.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 15, 2022
Nick Nurse complaining about the Raptors getting a T for their bench players being on the court is like 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) October 15, 2022
did they really just eject Jayson Tatum for waving his arm at the official? lol
— Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) October 15, 2022
Now Grant got a tech?! This is chaos.
— Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 15, 2022
Rotation players still in there for the Celtics as the fourth quarter opens. Gotta imagine Mazzulla is gonna get Jackson and Layman in there soon to battle it out for the final roster spot.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 15, 2022
That was pure filth from Jaylen.
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 15, 2022
Horford checking back in with 8 minutes left in the fourth is not what I expected to see.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 15, 2022
I’m totally fine if Marcus Smart subs out of this MEANINGLESS PRESEASON GAME
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) October 15, 2022
Marcus Smart just hurt his left hip Slipping on a wet spot. Playing at a hockey arena has been a disaster so far.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 15, 2022
Absolutely critical we don’t end up playing overtime on this shallow swimming pool
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) October 15, 2022
Annndddd we’ve got another preseason overtime game for Boston 😮💨
— Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 15, 2022
Hauser is more than just a jump shot. Not a TON more, but more.
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) October 15, 2022
That was a really nice pass by Hauser to find Grant in the corner on that break
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 15, 2022
I never thought I’d say this, but
Noah Vonleh playing more probably was the move
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 15, 2022
God bless Payton Pritchard for missing that.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 15, 2022
.