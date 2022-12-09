NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 125-98 utter Destruction of the Suns

It is not very often one sees the sort of Offensive beatdown that the Boston Celtics laid on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, with the Celtics smacking the (then) first place in the West Suns to the tune of 125-98.

And to add insult to injury, that score disguises just how thick Boston laid it on through the game’s first three quarters, the Celtics going up by as much as 45 points in what was supposed to be a pitched battle between the two conference leaders on the night of Chris Paul’s return from a lingering heel injury that had the veteran point guard sidelined for a month.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the blowout win.

