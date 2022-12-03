NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 120-116 overtime loss to Miami

In the midst of the Boston Celtics deploying a historic offense that knocked opponents back on their heels with such consistency the team had in some ways become complacent in their ability to blast opposing defenses to bits, the Miami Heat found a way to junk up the most beautiful play in the league this season and come away with a win.

In some ways, much of what plagued the Celtics in the latter rounds of the 2022 NBA Playoffs returned, and with all the swagger of a Juggernaut tamed, Boston simply ran out of answers for the Heat on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the loss.