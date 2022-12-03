NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 120-116 overtime loss to Miami
In the midst of the Boston Celtics deploying a historic offense that knocked opponents back on their heels with such consistency the team had in some ways become complacent in their ability to blast opposing defenses to bits, the Miami Heat found a way to junk up the most beautiful play in the league this season and come away with a win.
In some ways, much of what plagued the Celtics in the latter rounds of the 2022 NBA Playoffs returned, and with all the swagger of a Juggernaut tamed, Boston simply ran out of answers for the Heat on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the loss.
The refs just issued delay of game warnings to both teams before tip-off lmao
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 3, 2022
Early MVP chants for Jayson Tatum
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) December 3, 2022
Jayson Tatum Picks up his second foul, he’s heading to the bench.
Malcolm Brogdon checks in
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 3, 2022
The Celtics are doing EXACTLY what you’re supposed to do when shots aren’t falling… look to score closer at the rim. But instead of isolation drives, the Celtics are using dribble-drive penetration and finding guys like Marcus Smart open at the rim for lay-ups.
— A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) December 3, 2022
This team just comes at you in waves, scoring even when their shot doesn’t fall.
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) December 3, 2022
I love this seasons version of the Smart heat check, controlled attacks to the rack with the ball or cutting, never stop dishing dimes, only shoot open 3s. It’s beautiful basketball https://t.co/ArHdJ8TpZg
— james beard (@beardjam) December 3, 2022
such a low scoring game so far
not used to this
— CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) December 3, 2022
Worst quarter in a while and the score is tied
— Evan Valenti (@EvanValenti) December 3, 2022
Bam Adebayo sets a million illegal screens per game. That was not one of them.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 3, 2022
Refs truly believe everyone is there to see them
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) December 3, 2022
The Heat and Celtics both got delay of game warnings before the opening tip, so Miami getting one just now results in a tech and gives Boston a 2-point lead.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 3, 2022
Both teams agree, these refs suuuuuuck.
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) December 3, 2022
Udonis Haslem misses a wide open layup by two feet and then neck tackles Derrick White a minute later. Yikes.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 3, 2022
Grant being able to shot fake & then step back is something… I never thought we’d see that
— Brian Barrett (@itsbrianbarrett) December 3, 2022
Herro is headed straight to the locker room hobbling a bit but it is just seconds before halftime. #Celtics #Heat
— Gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 3, 2022
25 fouls called in just under 24 minutes of basketball…
— Abby Chin (@tvabby) December 3, 2022
Jaylen Brown has more assists (4) at the half than Miami’s entire starting 5 (3).
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 3, 2022
Marcus Smart is 6-of-6 on 2-point field goals tonight.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 3, 2022
Someone is going to get ejected tonight. Someone is just going to lose it and start swearing at a ref. Could be anyone on either team.
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) December 3, 2022
Luke Kornet is walking around the sideline after tweaking his left knee and talking to the trainers, who are going to take a look at him in the back as he jogs off. Looks like just a precautionary thing and he should be ok.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 3, 2022
Jaylen Brown had 13 rebounds through three quarters. His regular season career-high is 15 boards. He had 16 rebounds in a playoff game a couple of years ago.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 3, 2022
We’ll see what happens, but Joe Mazzulla should win this challenge. Acting job by Gabe Vincent.
— Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) December 3, 2022
Three of Boston’s top four turnover games this season have come against Miami.
October 21: 20
Tonight: 19 and counting
Nov. 30: 18
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 3, 2022
13-0 Heat run in just two minutes. Celtics up to 19 turnovers.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 3, 2022
Marcus Smart called the #Celtics group on the floor together coming out of the timeout. So far the result is Grant Williams diving to the court for a loose ball and a Jaylen Brown bucket!
— Abby Chin (@tvabby) December 3, 2022
Tatum can’t settle for those shots. Especially when they can’t get anything to fall. This has been his worst game of the year.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 3, 2022
That’s an awful call lol but not sure they’ll overturn it
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) December 3, 2022
Superman dunk by Tatum 🤯
— Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) December 3, 2022
What a shot by Jimmy Butler. The Celtics will have 5.1 seconds left needing a 3-pointer to tie.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 3, 2022
The ENTIRE crowd went silent as the ball flew in the air, off the backboard and THREW the net.
JAYLEN BROWN makes the game-tying 3-pointer. 110-110. Wow. And we are going to overtime…
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 3, 2022
Take advantage of this new life, Celtics.
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) December 3, 2022
Marcus Smart is now limping after Slipping on the sideline after saving a ball back in play, but is staying in the game.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 3, 2022
Celtics 10-game home win streak ends.
Miami wins 120-116.
Boston drops to 18-5, with 3 of the losses in overtime. 4 of the losses games in which they had a double-digit lead.
Jimmy Butler 25-14 in his return, including the put-away with 9.4 to go.
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 3, 2022
