NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 117-109 road win vs. Pelicans
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics have been steamrolling teams on the Offensive end of the court for some time now, and the New Orleans Pelicans were just the latest team to discover how Boston’s Offensive Behemoth has been an almost Irresistible force on Friday night. The Pels became the ninth-straight team to fall to the Celtics as Boston simply piled on shots from beyond the arc with 43.5% accuracy any time New Orleans threatened to get back into the game.
It was a clinical, at times even boring, Dissection at the hands of the Celtics. That they managed to replicate this level of play with Veteran point guard Marcus Smart joining Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari on the bench is likely all the more unnerving to opposing ball clubs.
Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about Boston’s win.
First quarter
Can’t wait to watch Herb Jones honestly
— Evan Valenti (@EvanValenti) November 19, 2022
Jaylen Brown’s heating up, he’s got 8 points, including 2/3 from 3 & Jayson Tatum is just getting started.
Celtics ahead of the Pelicans 18-9
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 19, 2022
Ho-hum, Celtics opened the game shooting 77 percent against a top-10 defense.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 19, 2022
#It‘searlybut….Celtics are on pace for 42 3-pointers.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 19, 2022
Al Horford drains his fourth 3 of the night.
He’s a perfect 4/4 from deep. Al entered tonight’s game shooting 48.3% from 3 in November
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 19, 2022
Second quarter
The Celtics just tied their all-time record with 10 3’s in a quarter
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 19, 2022
There is something UNDENIABLY SPECIAL about this Celtics team.
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 19, 2022
Al Horford and Derrick White a combined 7 for 7 on 3-pointers.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 19, 2022
Jaylen Brown tried to draw a charge there on Brandon Ingram.
They would have had it, too. They just didn’t fully commit.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 19, 2022
Third quarter
Neither Horford nor White missed a shot in the first half. They both missed shots on the opening possession of the third quarter.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 19, 2022
Celtics acting like puppetmasters on offense.
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) November 19, 2022
Both teams are playing like trash at the moment but the Celtics are up by 15 so they’ll live with it.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 19, 2022
Look at that – the ball gets moving, the Celtics get to the line.
Gotta keep things flowing on offense.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 19, 2022
Fourth quarter
Grant Williams floater on the show-and-go is a development. As an off-ball Threat for Boston, it’s reached the point where defenses just have to pick their poison against him.
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 19, 2022
Herb Jones either swishes a three or misses by a mile. There’s no in between with him.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 19, 2022
White’s ballin out tonight… he finished with the left on that drive, he’s got 26 points
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 19, 2022
Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.
Pelicans are back within 6 points because the Celtics haven’t taken care of the basketball.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 19, 2022
Tatum lost it, but Grant got a bucket.
Better to be lucky than good sometimes.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 19, 2022
