NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 117-109 road win vs. Pelicans

The Boston Celtics have been steamrolling teams on the Offensive end of the court for some time now, and the New Orleans Pelicans were just the latest team to discover how Boston’s Offensive Behemoth has been an almost Irresistible force on Friday night. The Pels became the ninth-straight team to fall to the Celtics as Boston simply piled on shots from beyond the arc with 43.5% accuracy any time New Orleans threatened to get back into the game.

It was a clinical, at times even boring, Dissection at the hands of the Celtics. That they managed to replicate this level of play with Veteran point guard Marcus Smart joining Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari on the bench is likely all the more unnerving to opposing ball clubs.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about Boston’s win.