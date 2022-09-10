NBA cap to rise to $134m for 2023-24, framework in place for in-season tourney

Per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA has announced that the salary cap for the 2023-23 NBA season is projected to be $134 million, about $10.4 million higher than this season, with a $162 million tax level, both coming in $1 million higher than previous projections, sure to be welcomed by a Boston Celtics franchise with designs on contending over that period.

Charania also relates that the league also has a working framework for a potential, long-rumored in-season tournament. The Athletic NBA Insider relates that the tournament, still to be ironed out in terms of details by the league and the National Basketball Player’s Association, will have the relevant games take place in the month of November while being part of the league’s regular 82-game season.

It is also reported by Charania that eight teams will advance to a single-elimination Final in December, with the two last teams left playing one extra game over the usual 82.

