NBA Canada Series presented by Bell: By the numbers

EDMONTON – The eighth NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will feature two sold-out preseason games in Edmonton (Sunday, Oct. 2) and Montreal (Friday, Oct. 14), marking the first time the NBA Canada Series will be held since 2019. It’s Oct. 2, the Toronto Raptors will take on the Utah Jazz at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, marking the first Canada Series appearance for the Jazz and the first NBA game at Rogers Place. Fans across Canada can watch the game live on Sportsnet at 4:00 pm MT / 6:00 pm ET

Here is a by-the-numbers look at the 2022 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell game in Edmonton:

NBA Canada Series presented by Bell:

1 – This is the first time an NBA Canada Series presented by Bell game will be played in Edmonton.

NBA in Canada