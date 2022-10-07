NBA Buzz Over Victor Wembanyama Continues To Grow

After wowing NBA Scouts and fans with his performance in Tuesday’s exhibition game against G League Ignite, Victor Wembanyama was equally impressive Thursday afternoon, writes Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

The 7’3″ French center dominated nearly every aspect of the game, delivering 36 points and 11 rebounds along with highlight blocks and outrageous long-distance shots. In the two-game series, the expected No. 1 pick in next year’s draft posted 73 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots while making nine three-pointers.

There was already tremendous anticipation surrounding Wembanyama, who was pegged as a future star three years ago with a dominant showing at the FIBA ​​European Under-16 Championship. Watching him stand out against G League competition has added to his legend, including among a pair of former MVPs.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” LeBron James said. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. … He’s, for sure, a generational talent.”

“He’s like the (NBA) 2K create-a-player, every point guard that wants to be 7-foot,” Stephen Curry added. “Cheat-code type vibes, man. He’s a solid talent. It’s great to watch.”

There’s more on Wembanyama: