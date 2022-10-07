NBA Buzz Over Victor Wembanyama Continues To Grow
After wowing NBA Scouts and fans with his performance in Tuesday’s exhibition game against G League Ignite, Victor Wembanyama was equally impressive Thursday afternoon, writes Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.
The 7’3″ French center dominated nearly every aspect of the game, delivering 36 points and 11 rebounds along with highlight blocks and outrageous long-distance shots. In the two-game series, the expected No. 1 pick in next year’s draft posted 73 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots while making nine three-pointers.
There was already tremendous anticipation surrounding Wembanyama, who was pegged as a future star three years ago with a dominant showing at the FIBA European Under-16 Championship. Watching him stand out against G League competition has added to his legend, including among a pair of former MVPs.
“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” LeBron James said. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. … He’s, for sure, a generational talent.”
“He’s like the (NBA) 2K create-a-player, every point guard that wants to be 7-foot,” Stephen Curry added. “Cheat-code type vibes, man. He’s a solid talent. It’s great to watch.”
There’s more on Wembanyama:
- While his presence gives Metropolitans 92 a chance to be one of the top teams in Europe, Coach Vincent Collett said the focus will be on preparing Wembanyama for the NBA draft, Reynolds adds. Wembanyama is expected to play the entire season, which runs through mid-May, and the team will focus on building his strength and conditioning. “Just before we came in last Saturday, we had a meeting with our doctor and we are going to prepare to plan the next two months to increase what he is doing, besides the court, to strengthen the body,” Collett said. “We’re always careful also with how much time he is practicing, not to go too far. … We plan so that we limit the risk.”
- Wembanyama is “the singular Greatest prospect in NBA draft history,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (video link). Woj says a team president told him that Wembanyama could increase the value of the franchise that drafts him by as much as $500MM.
- John Hollinger of The Athletic examines how the opportunity to land Wembanyama could affect strategy throughout the NBA this season. He explains that general managers don’t make the decision to tank without support from their ownership, and owners will be much more willing to take that gamble after watching Wembanyama this week. Hollinger identifies seven teams as currently “not interested in making the playoffs,” but he believes that number could grow sharply by February, which means many Veterans will be available at the trade deadline.