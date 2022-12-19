NBA Broadcasters 2022-23: Networks, schedule for Shaq, Charles Barkley – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The NBA season is underway, but fans still have a long way to go until they can get hyped for playoff basketball. For now, with over half the games left in the schedule, it’s a good time to find a favorite voice to accompany the rest of the season viewing. Between NBA on TNT and NBA on ESPN and ABC, there are plenty of play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters to follow alongside the stars of the league. And unlike the NFL broadcast schedule, which went through quite the wave of shuffling around before the start of the season, many of the network personalities in the NBA are a familiar sight (or sound, shall we say?) for fans.
Here is the list of names appearing on different national broadcasts this season, from trailblazing legends like Doris Burke to former stars of the court like Reggie Miller.
The NBA is TNT
Play-by-Play
- Brian Anderson
- Spero Dedes
- Ian Eagle
- Kevin Harlan
Analysts
- Greg Anthony
- Charles Barkley
- Jamal Crawford
- Brendan Haywood
- Grant Hill
- Jim Jackson
- Reggie Miller
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Candace Parker
- Kenny Smith
- Steve Smith
- Isiah Thomas
- Stan Van Gundy
Reporters
- Jared Greenberg
- Rebecca Haarlow
- Chris Haynes
- Nabil Karim
- Allie LaForce
- Kristen Ledlow
- Stephanie Ready
- Dennis Scott
The NBA is on ESPN and ABC
Play-by-Play
- Mike Breen
- Mark Jones
- Beth Mowins
- Dave Pasch
- Ryan Rucco
Analysts
- Hubie Brown
- Doris Burke
- Vince Carter
- Mark Jackson
- Richard Jefferson
- Jeff Van Gundy
Reporters
- Israel Gutierrez
- Cassidy Hubbarth
- Monica McNutt
- Lisa Salters
- Jorge Sodano
