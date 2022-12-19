NBA Broadcasters 2022-23: Networks, schedule for Shaq, Charles Barkley – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The NBA season is underway, but fans still have a long way to go until they can get hyped for playoff basketball. For now, with over half the games left in the schedule, it’s a good time to find a favorite voice to accompany the rest of the season viewing. Between NBA on TNT and NBA on ESPN and ABC, there are plenty of play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters to follow alongside the stars of the league. And unlike the NFL broadcast schedule, which went through quite the wave of shuffling around before the start of the season, many of the network personalities in the NBA are a familiar sight (or sound, shall we say?) for fans.

Here is the list of names appearing on different national broadcasts this season, from trailblazing legends like Doris Burke to former stars of the court like Reggie Miller.

The NBA is TNT

Play-by-Play

Brian Anderson

Spero Dedes

Ian Eagle

Kevin Harlan

Analysts

Greg Anthony

Charles Barkley

Jamal Crawford

Brendan Haywood

Grant Hill

Jim Jackson

Reggie Miller

Shaquille O’Neal

Candace Parker

Kenny Smith

Steve Smith

Isiah Thomas

Stan Van Gundy

In addition to her work as a sideline Reporter for the NBA on TNT, Kristen Ledlow can be seen on NBA TV’s “Game Time” and TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Reporters

Jared Greenberg

Rebecca Haarlow

Chris Haynes

Nabil Karim

Allie LaForce

Kristen Ledlow

Stephanie Ready

Dennis Scott

The NBA is on ESPN and ABC

Play-by-Play

Mike Breen

Mark Jones

Beth Mowins

Dave Pasch

Ryan Rucco

Analysts

Hubie Brown

Doris Burke

Vince Carter

Mark Jackson

Richard Jefferson

Jeff Van Gundy

Mark Jackson, a former Knicks player (left), Jeff Van Gundy (middle), a former Coach of the same franchise, and Mike Breen (right), who is known for his work as the lead announcer on MSG Network, often works as a trio for NBA on ESPN and ABC. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Reporters