NBA breakout players: Who are the young stars to watch in the 22-23 season?

With so much talent in the NBA, young players try to find a way to stand out and become an important part of their team. Some of them are poised to deliver breakout performances in the 2022-23 season.

Tyrese Haliburton

The 22-year-old has already given a fair sample of what he can bring to a team, after he delivered an average of 17.5 points and 9.5 assists in the 26 games he has played with the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton also racked up five double-doubles in his last ten games. We will wait to see if he can maintain this blistering pace over a full season.

Cade Cunningham

The number one pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been Proving that he was indeed worthy of being chosen first by the Detroit Pistons. In his Rookie year, Cunningham recorded an average of 17-5-5 even as they nursed injuries and transitioned to life in the league. If he continues to improve on his already considerable numbers, the Pistons might just find themselves with a star on their hands.

Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter is only 23 but he has already displayed a lot of potential in his time with the NBA. Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2018 as the seventh pick overallhe had a Splendid showing last season with the Orlando Magic, which acquired him in 2021. He put up an average of 15 points and 10.5 rebounds in a complete season with Orlando, and is expected to have an even better fifth season in the league.

Jalen Green

Green was selected by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft as the second overall pick. They finished last season with a flourish, averaging 29.3 points in his last seven games, and racked up 41 as his finale. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team for his efforts. Rockets fans can’t wait to see what he will serve up in the coming season.