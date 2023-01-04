NBA Betting: Wiesguy’s 2 Picks and a Prop for 1/4

Well, Day 2 certainly was a lot better than the opener … thanks for sticking with me. We got both side plays to cash and were not far off on that prop either. Not bad for the usual smaller Tuesday NBA slate.

Today we have a much larger pool of games to choose from, and hopefully, that means I can hit on that first prop since we launched. Still, 2-1 days will make you a profit every time. Put your hand up if you saw last night’s Boston/OKC result.

Picks and Prop Records

NBA Sides: 2-2

NBA Props: 0-2

January 3 in Review

Sacramento Kings +3.5 (win)

The Kings not only got the cover but they won Outright at Utah. Kevin Huerter played, which was a bonus.



Milwaukee Bucks -7.5 (win)

Giannis put on his Superman cape last night and set a career-high in scoring in an easy Milwaukee win.



Marcus Smart Over 21.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (loss)

I still like the play here but Boston got blown out at OKC last night and his minutes were reduced. (SGA didn’t even play … wild!)

NBA Picks for Wednesday, January 4

Orlando Magic -1.5 (vs Oklahoma City)

I like this game from a couple of different perspectives, even though I am not a big fan of the Magic. For starters, they get an OKC team that played last night at home (so had to travel). Also, that same Thunder team just destroyed Boston and thus has to be overvalued after beating the best team in the league so handily. There is still uncertainty about whether top scorer Shai-Gilgeous Alexander suits up and OKC does not have much size inside to match the strength of the Magic. Orlando is the right side tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers -1.5 (at Minnesota)

The Blazers have already beaten the Timberwolves twice this season. Both games were in Portland though. This one is in Minnesota, where the Wolves are off a big win that halted a six-game losing streak. We have lost a little value as Portland opened up at +1 for Tonight but I am not scared off as I always thought they would win outright. This is going to be a high-scoring game and the Blazers have more weapons with Karl-Anthony Towns still out for Minnesota. It is as simple as that.

NBA Prop

Fred Van Vleet Over 26.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists



Toronto gets Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back Tonight and Jrue Holiday is just back to the lineup and he, and Giannis, might not even play (from looking at the line). VanVleet has been awful in his last couple of games, but the veteran guard is bound to bust out of it, especially at home. FVV is a much more productive player at Scotiabank Arena where he averages just over 20 ppg. Just an average home game gets the job done in this spot.