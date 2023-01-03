NBA Betting: Wiesguy’s 2 Picks and a Prop for 1/3

January 2 in Review

Toronto Raptors +1 (loss)

This definitely looked like the right side as Toronto closed as a favorite, but they fell part late even though Fred VanVleet did play.

New Orleans Pelicans +5.5 (loss)

This line was also good value as it closed at +4 in most shops. Zion Williamson left the game with an injury thought and the team really struggled afterwards. What are you going to do?

PJ Washington Over 21.5 PRA (loss)

Just needed one more, one more point, rebound, or assist. I still believe in Washington for similar future plays.

NBA Picks for Tuesday, Jan. 3

Sacramento Kings +3.5

The Kings have a winning record this season and are 10-7 ATS on the road so far. They are not a threat to win it all, but I like them as small underdogs tonight. These teams met in Sacramento last week with the Kings failing to cover at -3.5 even though they won the game. Now they are on the other side of that number and it feels like too much with the switch of venue. Guard Kevin Huerter was the leading scorer for the Kings that won and is questionable tonight. He provides important outside shooting, but Domantas Sabonis was 12 for 12 and nearly had a triple-double, Utah had no answer for him. His style of game plays even better when they are on the road.



Milwaukee Bucks -7.5

Milwaukee rarely loses at home and has been profitable at Fiserv Forum this season too. The weird thing here is that the Bucks just lost at home to Washington, it might have been their worst game of the season and Bradley Beal didn’t even suit up for the Wizards. Neither did that Giannis guy, and he is probable for Tonight (and awesome). Milwaukee has been in a bit of a funk the last few weeks but with Giannis leading the way, and Jrue Holiday expected back too, this outcome will be different.

NBA Prop

Marcus Smart Over 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists

This one is right in the range of what we normally get for a line with Smart. His playing time is pretty stable and he has covered this 21.5 in half of the last six games. I like the spot Tonight because I think we might see a slight increase in playing time as the Celtics try and limit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is a force and Smart is the Defending DPOY. He gets up for matches like this and tries to show off his total game. A couple of extra minutes usually helps too.