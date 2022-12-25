NBA betting Roundtable for Christmas Day

Christmas Day is the Unofficial second start of the NBA season and our betting experts have their holiday best bets.

Philadelphia 76ers (-2, 217.5) at New York Knicks

12 pm ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

The Knicks recently won eight straight games and covered in all of them! How much do you factor that in when looking at this game, and which team do you like to cover?

Eric Moody: That trend is important. The Knicks are a balanced team ranking in the top 10 in Offensive and defensive rating. This team has greatly benefited from Jalen Brunson’s offseason addition, and that’s visible on the court and in New York’s record. Many criticized the signing, but it has turned out to be one of the best of the offseason. It would be a holiday gift that legitimizes the Knicks among NBA fans if they beat the 76ers. The Knicks will benefit from Philadelphia’s poor rebounding. New York will play well enough to keep this game close or win outright. At home, the 76ers are 12-5-1 against the spread, unlike on the road, where they are 5-7. My recommendation is to back the Knicks.

Erin Dolan: Trends are important, but I am more concerned about the Sixers’ road woes in this matchup. Philadelphia is 5-7 straight up on the road compared to 14-5 at home. Their Offensive rating does not take a huge hit, but their defensive rating goes from 106 at home compared to 112 on the road. The Knicks beat the Sixers in Philly 106-104 earlier this season. James Harden and Joel Embiid were sidelined while Tyrese Maxey dropped 31 points. I am not factoring in the last matchup, but instead looking at the Sixers’ road woes. I would take the points with the Knicks.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (-8.5, 229.5)

2:30 p.m. ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas

The Lakers and Mavericks are two of the worst teams in the league at covering. Lakers 12-19 ATS and Mavericks 11-19 ATS Entering Friday. Does the Lakers’ loss of Anthony Davis swing things toward the home-team Mavs covering in this one for you?

Moody: Taking a look at these rosters, it is obvious that the Mavericks have the advantage over the Lakers, but I doubt Dallas will win by more than eight points. Davis’ loss cannot be overstated. Per game, he leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. The Lakers have not been a strong team offensively this season. Los Angeles ranks 21st in points scored per 100 possessions. LeBron James and Luka Doncic should make this a high-scoring affair. The over is 6-1-1 in the Mavericks’ past eight appearances on Christmas Day. On Christmas Day, James averages 26.4 points in 16 games, and in 2021 he scored 39 against the Nets. On the national stage, especially with Davis out, James will be tasked with the bulk of the offensive burden. They can handle it. The Lakers are 10-10 against the spread over their last 20 games. My recommendation is to go back to Los Angeles. The Lakers should keep this game close.

Dolan: It’s not my favorite play on the slate, but Dallas laying eight points seems too high in this matchup. The Mavs are the second-worst cover team in the league behind the Miami Heat. Dallas is 4-5-1 ATS in its past 10 games at home. Dallas also ranks 29th in pace at home, while the Lakers rank 1st in pace on the road. Davis is a huge hit to this Lakers team, but I would have to take the points with the Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (-4.5, 224.5)

5 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston

Do you expect any player(s) in this Matchup of Eastern Conference powers to exceed their season averages? Looking for some of your favorite props here.

Moody: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 4.5 assists. With time, Antetokounmpo has developed into an excellent facilitator and passer. While defenses sell out to contain Antetokounmpo, I enjoy watching him make the correct read and find an open teammate when he drives to the rim. Despite a slow start, the Celtics currently rank sixth in points allowed per 100 possessions. It will take a team effort for the Bucks to defeat the Celtics. Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.6 assists per game in the regular season and Playoffs against the Celtics since 2018-2019.

Memphis Grizzlies (-4.5, 229) at Golden State Warriors

8 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco

Given the Warriors’ defensive troubles of late — they allowed Brooklyn to score a franchise-high 91 points in the first half on Wednesday — do you think the over is a strong play in this one? It’s worth noting, too, that the Warriors lead the league in hitting the over (62.5% of the time) but don’t have Stephen Curry available in this one.

Moody: I do believe the over is a strong play in this game. The Grizzlies rank 10th in points scored per 100 possessions without having their starting five available this season. Its offense is also bolstered by Desmond Bane’s return. In this game with a national audience watching after being defeated by Golden State in last year’s postseason, the Grizzlies will want to run up the score against a shorthanded Warriors team. At home, Golden State averages 120.2 points per game while allowing 117.9. A high-scoring game is likely.