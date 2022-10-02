NBA Betting Options for Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball in 2022-23

Another NBA season is upon us… and my how the excitement has grown around the Cleveland Cavaliers! An Emerging crop of youngsters centered around a Noteworthy summer trade for star Donovan Mitchell has “The Land” eager for postseason relevance once again.

If you’re looking for some betting action regarding the Cavs, here are the latest wagering options regarding win totals, Futures and player props:

ODDS TO WIN NBA TITLE (+3300)

Cleveland is 33/1 to raise the Larry O’Brien at SI Sportsbook, ranking as the 13th highest on the board. To give some perspective, they are the same price as the Minnesota Timberwolves and just ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Top Favorites: Boston (+500), Golden State (+600), Milwaukee (+650), LA Clippers (+700), Brooklyn (+750), Phoenix (+800)

*NOTE: There is a steeper drop from those top-tier squads to the next level, which has teams such as the Lakers, Heat and Sixers all at roughly +1400.

ODDS TO WIN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE (+1800)

JB Bickerstaff’s bunch is currently 18/1 to come out of a rugged East, which features the likes of Boston (+275), Milwaukee (+325), Brooklyn (+350), Philadelphia (+750) and Miami (+850) listed ahead of Cleveland.

*NOTE: The East has had four different Franchises represent in the NBA Finals since Cleveland won three in a row from 2016-18.

ODDS TO WIN CENTRAL DIVISION (+275)

Giannis and the Bucks are heavy favorites, and rightfully so, at -250 on the current line. Cleveland is a healthy second followed by the formidable Chicago Bulls (+650) ahead of onlookers Detroit (+1500) and Indiana (+25000).

*NOTE: For context, a $100 bet on the Cavs here would net $275. Feeling risky, maybe sprinkle that hundo on the Pacers for a payout of $25K!

REGULAR-SEASON WIN TOTAL (Over/Under 47.5)

The Cavs, who finished with a 44-38 record last year, opened at 46.5 and have quickly bet up a full game. Additionally, that is being juiced a little heavier towards the over right now at roughly -125. Conversely, the under is about -105 on the vig/juice (the amount a sportsbook charges to take your bet).

ODDS TO WIN NBA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (Donovan Mitchell, +5000)

Cleveland’s new big name is around 50/1 to receive the league’s top individual award. That has him tied for 18th on the list with Anthony Edwards from Minnesota.

NOTE: Luka Doncic (+400) is the favorite while closely followed in price by Joel Embiid (+500), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+525) and Kevin Durant (+900).

Stay tuned throughout the season for more gambling content, strategies and insight!

