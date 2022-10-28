NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 28

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s 11-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey (illness) — Questionable

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (eye) — OUT

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson (back) — Questionable

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine (injury management) — Questionable

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) — Questionable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) — Questionable

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton (oblique) — Questionable

Walker Kessler (illness) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (hip/back) — Questionable

Brandon Ingram (concussion) — OUT

CJ McCollum (PIP sprain) — Questionable

Herb Jones (knee) — Questionable

Jose Alvarado (back) — Questionable

Dyson Daniels (ankle) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bucks (-5.5) vs. Knicks

The Knicks have actually had a solid start to the 2022-23 season, boasting a 3-1 record. However, when you actually dive into the specifics of that record, you realize the teams they have defeated are Charlotte, Orlando, and Detroit. When New York actually matched up with a contender, they lost.

I’m expecting that trend to continue tonight, as the Knicks are simply outmatched by Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. Milwaukee isn’t Messing around this year, beating teams by double-digit points on average. The Bucks should have no real trouble covering the spread tonight.

Favorite Player Prop

Jayson Tatum Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

Tatum has cleared this total with relative ease in every game he’s played this season, and I expect that to be the case again tonight. Boston’s superstar has looked the part of an MVP candidate so far, taking steps forward in just about every facet of the game.

Tatum has seen a usage rate of 30% or higher in three of his four contests, also playing 35-plus minutes in every game. If those trends continue and his PRA total remains under 40, I’m going to highlight it here every time he suits up.

Favorite Value Play

76ers PG/SG De’Anthony Melton ($3,800) at Raptors

Favorite Stud

Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100) vs. Knicks

Twitter Updates

