NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 26

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 10-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (eye) — OUT

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Cody Martin (quad) — Doubtful

Philadelphia 76ers

De’Anthony Melton (abductor) — Questionable

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes (ankle) — Questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) — Doubtful

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner (ankle) — Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves

Austin Rivers (hip) — Doubtful

Kyle Anderson (back) — OUT

San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell (knee) — Doubtful

Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) — Questionable

Alperen Sengun (ilness) — OUT

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) — Questionable

Jeff Green (finger) — Probable

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Doubtful

Top Scoring Environments

Five games break the 230 game total mark on DraftKings Sportsbook today:

Hawks-Pistons: 231 — Two high-octane backcourt duos going at it? Sign me up!

Nets-Bucks: 233.5 — The marquee matchup is on tonight’s slate. Milwaukee remains undefeated, while the Nets have struggled so far. It will be interesting to see how Ben Simmons fares against Giannis.

Spurs-Timberwolves: 232 — San Antonio and Minnesota are giving up 115-plus points per game this season. It feels like we’re in for more of the same tonight between these two.

Pacers-Bulls: 234 — The Pacers are allowing over 120 points per game this year. That’s a staggering number. Chicago will surely take advantage of that poor defense.

Rockets-Jazz: 233.5 — A week ago, no one would have given this Matchup a second glance. Now? The Jazz are must-see TV.

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Detroit Pistons — No notable rest situations

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bucks (-3.5) vs. Nets

I’ll believe it when I see it with the Nets. Brooklyn has faced two potential contenders so far this year — the Pelicans and Grizzlies — and both games resulted in double-digit losses.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are scoring at will, but they aren’t getting much help. That includes Ben Simmons, who has fouled out in two of Brooklyn’s three games, while not contributing much offensively.

The Nets simply don’t have the pieces to keep up with elite contenders like the Bucks, which is why I expect Milwaukee to cover the spread tonight.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

James Harden Over 39.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

I’m going to keep going back to James Harden’s PRA as my favorite player prop until this number significantly rises or his production drops off. The Beard has cleared this number easily in three of his four games this season, averaging 26.8 points, 9.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Tonight, Harden draws a tough Raptors defense. That being said, his usage rate hasn’t dropped below 23% in a game yet and I expect more of the same from him tonight.

Favorite Value Play

Jazz PF/C Jarred Vanderbilt ($5,100) vs. Rockets

Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk are receiving most of the hype in Utah right now, but Vanderbilt has quietly produced at a high level. The 23-year-old has scored 32-plus Fantasy points in three straight games.

Tonight, Vanderbilt and the Jazz face off against the Rockets, who rank 25th in Fantasy points allowed to big men. Not only is Houston abysmal defensively in the paint, but Alperen Sengun and Bruno Caboclo are both out for tonight’s game. Vanderbilt should see plenty of opportunities to keep his hot streak alive.

Favorite Stud

Lakers SF/PF LeBron James ($9,900) at Nuggets

We’ve seen enough from the Lakers to know LeBron will have to carry this team once again, at least until Rob Pelinka gets him some help. So far this season, James’ heroics just haven’t been enough, as LA sits at 0-3 with a real possibility to remain winless after tonight’s game.

While the Lakers have struggled as a team, LeBron has still put up numbers, scoring 60-plus Fantasy points in two of his three contests. The Nuggets aren’t particularly strong defensively against wings, so I expect James to have another big night.

