NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 19

The 2022-23 season has officially begun, and I will be breaking down every regular season Slate moving forward.

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 12-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $600K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Rockets-Hawks: 233.5 Points

This will be a great opportunity for the Hawks and Rockets to showcase their new players. Atlanta made a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring star guard Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt.

There are still plenty of questions about Murray and Young playing together, although they fit seamlessly throughout the preseason. I’ll be keeping a close eye on reps both get as the primary ball-handler.

On Houston’s side, No. 3 pick Jabari Smith is the biggest addition to a fun offense. The Rockets ranked second in pace last year, and should get up and down plenty once again this season. I expect a high-scoring affair from these two sides tonight.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine (knee) — Questionable

Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher (hamstring) — Doubtful

New Orleans Pelicans

Jaxson Hayes (elbow) — Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks (thigh) — Doubtful

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber (illness) — Questionable

Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray (Health and Safety Protocols) — OUT

Kevin Huerter (ankle) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Nuggets (-8) vs. Jazz

There’s no sugarcoating it, the Jazz are going to be a disaster. Danny Ainge did what he does best this offseason, trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a huge haul of draft picks.

As a result, Utah will throw out a lineup featuring Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson as their best players. Denver, on the other hand, will have a completely healthy roster for the first time in over a year.

Jamaal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are back, and with Nikola Jokic’s help they should dismantle this horrible Jazz team. A 20-point win is not out of the question for Denver.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Luka Doncic Over 45.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

Luka picking up where he left off against Phoenix? Sounds about right.

This has turned into one of the most interesting rivalries in the league, as tempers surely remain high considering how their postseason series ended.

Doncic boasted a 36.8% usage rate last year, which ranked second among qualified players. I don’t expect a dip in Luka’s usage whatever this season, and that will start with a huge game against the Suns tonight.

Favorite Value Play

Trail Blazers PF Jerami Grant ($5,700) at Kings

$5,700 may be a slight reach when discussing values, but it felt necessary to highlight Grant here. This is a player coming off a season in which he averaged 19.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, also shooting the three relatively effectively.

I’m a big fan of Portland’s revamped roster, and Grant has a real chance to serve as the No. 2 options behind Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers’ frontcourt is pretty thin, which means Grant will likely see extended minutes against a Kings team that is… poor defensively, to say the least.

Favorite Stud

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic ($10,300) at Jazz

It’s Nikola Jokic facing one of — if not THE — worst teams in the league. Need I say more?

At $10,300, it actually feels like you’re getting a mini discount on the Joker in his first game of the season. Don’t overthink this one.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $600K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.