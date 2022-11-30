NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 29

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 13-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Orlando Magic

Mo Bamba (back) — Questionable

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (neck) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks (thigh) — Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels (illness) — Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum (conditioning) — Questionable

Denver Nuggets

Bones Hyland (illness) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Hawks -6 at Magic

This is a “get right” game for Atlanta. The Hawks have been… bad lately. Trae Young and company have dropped three straight contests to teams who were either inferior or decimated with injuries.

Luckily for them, the Magic have been even worse. Orlando has lost seven of its last eight games, and it hasn’t been pretty from an injury perspective either. They’re really struggling to break the century mark in games lately, which doesn’t bode well against the Hawks, who average over 113 per contest.

As ugly as the Hawks’ recent stretch has been, they should bounce back tonight and cover this spread comfortably.

Favorite Player Prop

Tyrese Haliburton Over 11.5 Assists

Haliburton has been historically great passing the basketball this season.

Literally.

Players averaging 11+ assists with fewer than 3 turnovers per game in NBA history: 1. Tyrese Haliburton (2022)

2. Chris Paul (2007) End of list. pic.twitter.com/A37CR2SFPL — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) November 29, 2022

The stat I pulled isn’t necessarily a fair comparison, because Chris Paul accomplished that feat for a whole season and Haliburton is only 20 games in. That being said, it’s worth noting how Incredible Indy’s young superstar has been.

Haliburton has cleared 11.5 assists with relative ease in five of his last six games. Tonight, they draw the Kings, who rank near the top of the league in pace. This is a great opportunity for him to stay hot.

Favorite DFS Play

Nuggets PG Jamal Murray ($7,200) vs. Rockets

I went on The Sweat a couple days ago and picked Murray as my favorite DFS play in Denver’s last game, which was also against the Rockets. The star guard played very well, so the same logic applies with this pick today. Check out my segment from the show for a more in-depth breakdown:

