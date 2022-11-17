NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 17

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s three-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $250K Fade away [$50K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic (quad) — Questionable

Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray (lower back) — Questionable

Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George (hand) — Questionable

Trail Blazers (-2) vs. Nets

I just don’t buy Brooklyn’s recent success, especially after that blowout against Sacramento. Kevin Durant said it himself, the only reason people expect the Nets to win is because he’s on the floor. The rest of their lineup is… subpar, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Portland sits atop the Western Conference at 10-4. The Blazers have won four of their last five games and Damian Lillard has quietly returned to an MVP level. As long as Lillard and company contain Durant, they should have no problem picking up another win tonight.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite DFS Play

Kings SG/SF Kevin Huerter ($6,000) vs. Spurs

Huerter was arguably the most underrated pickup of the offseason, and he’s really proving his value now. After the Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton last year along with a few other players, their roster clearly lacked shooting. Huerter has answered that call, converting on 52.6% of his long-range attempts this year.

The Sharpshooter is also averaging a career-high 16.8 points per game, and it has translated to Fantasy production. Huerter has racked up 29-plus DFS points in each of his last three games. Tonight, Sacramento faces the Spurs, who rank 27th in Fantasy points allowed to wings. Huerter should have no problem staying hot.

