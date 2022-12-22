NBA Best Bets Today – Free NBA Picks for Wednesday, December 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

LeBron James over 30.5 points (-110) at SAC

FanDuel, 5:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This mark is relatively high, but LeBron has scored 30-plus in four straight games. With both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook sidelined, I think he’ll be relied upon as much as ever to score. With AD and Westbrook off the court, LeBron has a 38% usage rate, which is an 8.0% increase. The Kings are also a middling defense, allowing the ninth-most points per game in the NBA.

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code link and get a welcome offer worth up to $2,500 for the holidays.

Buddy Hield O2.5 made Threes vs. Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: You’re not getting a ton of value here, but that’s the case with most player props. Hield has gone over this figure in nine straight games and is averaging 4.2 makes per game in that span.

Sign up today with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code link and get a chance to win $150 in free bets.

Pascal Siakam over 24.5 points (FanDuel, -111) and TOR to win versus NYK (+110, DraftKings)

9:45 AM CT

Ken Crites: The Knicks face the Raptors Tonight at home in the second of a back-to-back for New York. Spicy P has averaged 25.0 points per game for Toronto, and he’s coming off a 38-point effort in Philly on Monday. That game ended in a frustrating OT loss for Toronto, who are now 13-18. It’s circle-the-wagons time for Toronto, and I expect them to have more fire than the tired Knicks. The Knicks blew out an injury-hobbled Warriors Squad last night – I think they’ll eat the cheese today and not take the Raptors as seriously as they should.

Bucks vs Cavaliers over 216.5 points (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook- 3:15pm EST

Michael Gillow: Each of the last four games the Bucks have played in has had a total of points surpassing 216. With Khris Middleton being the only significant player expected to miss Wednesday’s matchup, there should be plenty of offense to go around. The Cavaliers have posted at least 110 points in four of their last six games, with Donovan Mitchell averaging 31.4 over his last eight contests.

Sports bettors who have not yet signed up can Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.