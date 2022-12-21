NBA Best Bets Today – Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Phoenix Suns -7.5 vs. Washington Wizards

BetMGM, 12:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a bigger number than I would prefer, of course, but even with the Suns playing on a back-to-back, I like this spot for Phoenix. Devin Booker could be back in the mix, which would provide a major boost offensively against a Wizards team that’s been stuck in freefall for the last two-plus weeks. Plus, the Suns’ blowout of the Lakers on Monday meant that Chris Paul (24 minutes) and Deandre Ayton (26) saw limited action. The Suns are 3-1 ATS this season with a rest disadvantage, and they’re 2-1 straight up on the second night of a B2B. Meanwhile, the Wiz have dropped 10 in a row straight up, and Kristaps Porzingis is questionable. In December, Washington ranks 26th in offensive rating and 28th in defense.

First-time players can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get a risk-free first bet, worth up to $1,000, to use right away.

I’m taking the OVER on Jalen Brunson scoring 23.5 points

(FanDuel, -111, 12:15 p.m. EST)

Ken Crites: The Knicks face Golden State tonight, who are missing Stephen Curry (shoulder) and (probably) Donte DiVincenzo (illness). Plus Klay Thompson is probable, but has left knee soreness. That all means Brunson will face defensively-challenged Jordan Poole most of the night. Brunson has averaged 25.0 points per contest over his last four games. I like his chances of having a stellar effort tonight.

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code link and get a welcome offer worth up to $2,500 for the holidays.