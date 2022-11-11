NBA Best Bets Today – Free Expert Picks for Thursday, Nov. 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Hawks Moneyline (-108) vs. 76ers

FanDuel, 4:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Joel Embiid is back and dominated the Suns in his last outing, but I think the combination of Clint Capela and Okyeka Okongwu is better suited defensively against Embiid than Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Plus, I trust Dejounte Murray to hound Tyrese Maxey all night. Philly has a two-day rest advantage, so that’s not ideal, but it helps that Atlanta remains at home on the second night of the back-to-back.

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards U208.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: Dallas is the better team here – especially with no Bradley Beal – but the Mavs come in on the second night of a back-to-back after struggling in Orlando on Wednesday. Chances are, Luka Doncic will bounce back from his first sub-30-point game of the year, but I still like the under on what’s a fairly friendly number. I don’t trust the Wizards to do their part sans Beal, and Dallas – which will be without Christian Wood – plays at the NBA’s slowest pace.

2-leg parlay: Pelicans Moneyline vs. Trail Blazers and Wizards +4.5 vs. Mavericks (+143)

Caesar’s, 2:15pm CT

Michael Gillow: This parlay is based on my favorite NBA phenomenon: road back-to-backs. The Trail Blazers played in Charlotte last night and have to travel to New Orleans to play a mostly-healthy Pelicans team without Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost by seven last night in Orlando and have to travel to Washington DC