NBA Best Bets Today – Free Expert NBA Picks for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Best Bets

Oklahoma City Thunder +2.0 at Miami Heat

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: This line opened a few points higher, but I’m surprised it hasn’t moved a bit more in favor of OKC after Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry were all ruled out. Miami should still be able to put up a fight, but OKC is the second-best ATS team in the league this season, behind only Indiana. As a road dog, the Thunder are 10-5 ATS, while Miami is a league-worst 6-13-1 ATS at home this season.

Wendell Carter under 8.5 rebounds (-120) at Portland

DraftKings, 2:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I’ll start off by saying my initial bet was OKC +2 before I saw Nick took it, so I endorse that for all the reasons he stated. But, for some variety, I decided to take another bet. The Blazers allow opponents to grab the third-fewest rebounds in the NBA, largely fueled by Jusuf Nurkic’s glass-cleaning ability. Carter is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game as a starter, so this number feels fair.

