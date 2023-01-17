NBA best bets: Best prop bets for Lakers vs. Rockets

With both teams on a losing streak, either the Houston Rockets or the Los Angeles Lakers look to get back in the win column tonight. Both teams are fairly healthy, too. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Rockets Start Time and Where to Watch

Date: January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Where to watch: NBATV

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds

Spread: Rockets +5.5 (-135), Lakers -5.5 (+116)

Moneyline: Rockets (+152), Lakers (-170)

Total: Over 233.5 (-109), Under 233.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Prediction

Both teams come into this game Mostly healthy, and the two teams’ best players will get to go head-to-head. Luckily, the Lakers’ best player also happens to be the best player on earth, LeBron James.

The Lakers, despite still missing Anthony Davis, are the better team in this situation. Looking at their records, the Lakers are 19-24, much better than the Rockets’ 10-33 record.

This is the first of three games these teams will play against each other this season, too. The Lakers are going to benefit, in terms of their playoff push, and these three matchups should be wins for them.

For the Rockets, there will be no response to James and his physicality. However, Jabari Smith Jr. will get a solid challenge with the Matchup and he will have a lot to learn from in this game.

I like the Lakers to cover at -5.5 in this matchup, too. They’re too old and experienced to not beat this tanking Rockets squad.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Player Prop Picks

LeBron James over 32.5 points (-125) Bet $100 to collect $180 DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

This line feels steep at face value, but the more I think about it, the more I like the prop. The Rockets will really struggle with his physicality, and you can imagine for as young as they are, they won’t be disciplined on defense, thus allowing LeBron to find his way to the free-throw line plenty. The physicality will be an issue, but LeBron will also play a big chunk of minutes. He’s averaging 38.4 minutes per game in January, proving that Darvin Ham is willing to play him the big minutes as they play for the win.

Alperen Sengun over 15.5 points (-111) Bet $100 to collect $190 DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

Averaging 15.1 points per game in January, Sengun is sending signs to the coaching staff to run more of the offense through him. The Rockets haven’t won yet this month, and they would be in a better spot if Sengun was more active in the offense. The Lakers will provide solid defense on the Rockets’ guards, so the Rockets’ coaching staff may be forced to use Sengun more. He will be up to the challenge, as he’s got the ability to create for himself in the paint. Despite only covering this prop three times this month, his last two games were both really close with a 14-point and 15-point performance. He’s capable of covering and should see more action tonight.

Jalen Green over 2.5 Threes (-130) Bet $100 to collect $176 DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

If you read my work or follow any of my picks, you know I’m a big, big fan of three-point props. Especially with the league we’re in today. As a self-proclaimed three-point shooter back in my prime, I like to think I’m a specialist with these Picks (the furthest thing from the truth). However, I do know that Green likes to shoot and score with volume, so he’s going to let the ball fly. In January, Green is shooting an average of 8.7 Threes per game, knocking down an average of 2.8 Threes per game. He’s going to shoot with volume, and if he gets even a little hot, he’s going to Smash this prop. Who knows, maybe he’ll cover in the first half.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Player Prop Picks

LeBron James over 32.5 points (-125) Bet $100 to collect $180 DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

Alperen Sengun over 15.5 points (-111) Bet $100 to collect $190 DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

Jalen Green over 2.5 Threes (-130) Bet $100 to collect $176 DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet