NBA best bets: Best prop bets for Kings vs. Jazz

The Sacramento Kings take on the Utah Jazz – who are in desperate need of a win – in Utah. Both teams have had a losing record in their last five games, but the Jazz have dropped four in a row now. Let’s take a look at the Matchup and make our prop Picks for the later game of tonight’s slate.

Kings vs. Jazz Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: January 3, 2023

January 3, 2023 Game time: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction

Now, both of these two teams are having quite an exciting season. The Jazz were supposed to be rebuilding and tanking this season, and have proven they can be competitive to an extent.

The Kings, on the other hand, had no expectations but weren’t supposed to be rebuilding. However, they’re exceeding their expectations and have been a fun team this season, which has been proven as they’ve picked up national attention and are getting some love.

Injuries shouldn’t be a huge factor, as Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter are questionable for the Kings and Collin Sexton is out for the Jazz.

Both teams have 19 wins, but the Jazz have 20 losses compared to the 16 from the Kings. On the court matchup, I like the Kings to have the advantage, despite being 3.5-point underdogs. I like them to cover, even in a close loss.

Kings vs. Jazz Prop Picks

Lauri Markkanen over 25.5 points (-112) Bet $100 to collect $189. DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

Markkanen has delivered for me time after time, so I’m incredibly confident in taking his prop, even if this is the highest it’s been set when I’ve taken it. In his last four games, Markkanen has covered this prop easily. He averaged 26.8 points per game while taking another leap to his game, this time midseason. His team has needed him to take another step forward as he needs to continue to put up big numbers for his team to win. His season points per game average is up to 23.8 points per game and I expect that to continue climbing in the new year.

Domantas Sabonis over 13.5 rebounds (-105) Bet $100 to collect $195. DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

This prop feels huge, but then I remember it’s Sabonis, aka the Fantasy MVP. He’s one of the best Fantasy draft picks each year because he’s all over the stat sheet. For example, Sabonis started his first two months of the season averaging a solid double-double with rebounds. Then, in December, he took a jump and averaged 14.4 rebounds per game and consistently covered this prop. In his first game of 2023, he pulled down 14 rebounds. This will be another solid game for Sabonis to cover this prop.

Lauri Markkanen over 2.5 three-pointers (-165) Bet $100 to collect $160. DraftKings has the best odds, click here to bet

This prop goes hand in hand with the first prop, obviously. As mentioned, Markkanen averaged a very solid 26.8 points per game in December, and he did so while knocking down 4.1 Threes per game at 48.5 percent efficiency. His numbers were incredible and he took a midseason jump after taking a jump to start the season. He’s been aggressive and attempting many more three-pointers as of late, so I like him to continue shooting and knocking down Threes with volume.

