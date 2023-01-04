NBA best bets: Best prop bets for Heat vs. Lakers

While the Miami Heat have stretched to two games above .500, they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers to try and continue their winning streak. Let’s take a quick look at how these two teams match up and make our prop picks.

Click here for $5,000 worth of sports betting bonuses with our free bets page!

Heat vs. Lakers Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023 Game time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET Where to watch: ESPN

Looking to win more on today’s NBA action? Then claim this DraftKings promo code now and turn $5 into $200!

Heat vs. Lakers Prediction

Both of these teams have won their last two games, which both teams needed. The Lakers sit a game and a half behind the Play-In Tournament, and they’ll need an extended win streak to catch up. The Heat, on the other hand, are one game out of making the Playoffs straight up. While it’s still early in the season, the two teams could benefit from gaining Positioning on whatever seeding they can get.

For the big names and injuries in this matchup, LeBron James is questionable and Russell Westbrook is probable, which means all big-name players should play in this matchup. Both teams have questionable role players, too.

This rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals has the potential to be a ton of fun. LeBron has been incredible lately, and Tyler Herro has grown into a closer for the Miami Heat. However, the Heat should have an edge come clutch time because they have more shooting, so I like them to win a close game. The Lakers could cover at +5.5, though.

Heat vs. Lakers Prop Picks

LeBron James over 30.5 points (-110) (Bet $100 to collect $190) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings

LeBron James is the Lakers. Especially right now as they’re keeping their head above water while Anthony Davis is out with an injury. Lakers’ Coach Darvin Ham has no issue playing LeBron for 40 minutes, and with that amount of time, LeBron is going to get his points on the board. He scored 40+ points in both of his last two games playing 40 or more minutes. It seems like LeBron playing plenty of minutes is a solid way to keep the Lakers steady until Anthony Davis returns and LeBron can go back to the 33-36 minutes range. Until then, I like LeBron over almost every game.

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds (-132) (Bet $100 to collect $175) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings

Adebayo hit the over with this prop in his last game in Los Angeles against the Clippers, and I like him to do so again tonight. Thomas Bryant is coming into his own with the Lakers during their last two games, as he pulled down a total of 32 rebounds in those games. However, he’s averaging 6.5 rebounds per game on the season compared to Adebayo’s 9.9 rebounds per game. Evidently, the Lakers aren’t a good shooting team so Adebayo will be able to pull down plenty of rebounds on that end, and Bryant will still be able to get his rebounds on the other end.

Tyler Herro over 3.5 three-pointers (+116) (Bet $100 to collect $216) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings

Herro has seemingly been a human flamethrower recently. They finished the month of December making an average of 4.2 Threes per game while shooting an average of 9.9 Threes per game. To make things better, he started the new year shooting 5-of-9 on threes. This has been a prop favorite of mine lately as he continues to cover. He’s going to shoot enough to cover, as we’ve seen, and I like him to knock them down tonight.

Heat vs. Lakers Player Prop Picks