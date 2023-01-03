NBA best bets: Best prop bets for Celtics vs. Thunder

The Boston Celtics take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Boston, the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, comes in at 26-11. Oklahoma City, the #13 seed in the Western Conference, comes in at 15-21. Let’s dive into my favorite prop bets for tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Celtics vs. Thunder Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: January 3, 2023

January 3, 2023 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction

With the way Boston has been playing recently, they should feel confident winning this game. However, Oklahoma City is a pesky Squad and won’t make it easy on them. If the Celtics don’t play their best basketball, they have a chance of losing this game.

Something I’m looking for here is Lu Dort guarding Tatum. Dort is one of the NBA’s best defenders, while Tatum has an argument to be the best scorer in basketball.

I see a few different spots that I like in this one and I explain my reasoning for why I think you should, too.

Celtics vs. Thunder Prop Picks

Jayson Tatum O4.5 Assists(+124) (Bet $100 to collect $224) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings

For plus-odds, this feels like too good of an opportunity to pass up. Tatum is averaging just below 4.5 assists and could be a bit more passive with Lu Dort on him.

Tatum will still get his because he’s a top-5 scorer in the NBA, but Dort will contest shots and force him to give it up at times. Tatum has also hit the over on this three times in his last five games and missed it by just one assist in another.

This is one of those games that Tatum can finish with 27 and 6 instead of 35 and 4. I’ll take my chances here for plus-odds.

Jaylen Brown O2.5 Threes (-130) (Bet $100 to collect $176) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings

The Thunder gave up the fifth most Threes in the NBA this season at 13 per game. Although they’ve defended the three-point line better in the past three games, I don’t see that mattering for Brown.

JB has hit the over on this in four of his last five and I expect him to do it once again. Furthermore, he’s taken at least eight Threes in the past five games, including 15, 13, and nine attempts in three of those.

Jaylen Brown O26.5 Points (-115)(Bet $100 to collect $186) Get the best odds, available at DraftKings

Jaylen Brown used to be one of those guys that I hated betting on because he had games where he dropped 30-plus, and then games where he struggled to score 17-18. This year seems to be completely different and he’s hit this number in all of his last five games.

He even did so against the Los Angeles Clippers when he shot 0-8 from three-point range. I expect Dort to be on Tatum, with some assignments for Brown. If Brown doesn’t have to deal with Dort all game, this is a great spot for him to go 30-plus tonight.

Celtics vs. Thunder Player Prop Picks