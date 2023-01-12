NBA Awards watch: Top MVP contenders and Rookies at halfway point

Big Offensive performances continue to add up as the NBA hits the halfway point of the regular season this week. The Headline outings, along with notable injuries, are making an impact in looking ahead to this season’s award winners.

The Crossover will be checking in on the leaders in the top six award categories throughout the NBA season. This is where we see the Races currently standing.

Most Valuable Player

1. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets: A chance at a three-peat is very much alive for Jokić, although others are threatening to close the gap. The Nuggets have maintained their winning ways, standing tied with the Grizzlies atop the West as Jokić averages nearly a triple double. Denver will have to preserve success to keep Jokić in the lead for MVP.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button