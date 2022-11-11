NBA App to stream games with top Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama for free

Two of the top 2023 NBA Draft prospects will have a select number of their 2022-23 games streamed for free on the new NBA App. Scott Henderson (G League Ignite) and Victor Wembanyama (Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France) will be Featured in free live Streams throughout the season.

See below for the first games of the season that will be streamed on the NBA App. The full streaming schedule will be updated at a later date.

DATE PROSPECT TO WATCH GAME TIME Saturday, Oct. 29 Victor Wembanyama Metropolitans 92 @ Bourg-en-Bresse 2 PM ET Friday, Nov. 4 Victor Wembanyama Metropolitans 92 vs. Limoges 3:30 PM ET Friday, Nov. 4 Scott Henderson G League Ignite vs. OKC Blue 10 PM ET Saturday, Nov. 12 Scott Henderson G League Ignite vs. Santa Cruz Warriors 10 PM ET Monday, Nov. 14 Scott Henderson G League Ignite @ OKC Blue 8 PM ET Friday, Nov. 18 Scott Henderson G League Ignite vs. Salt Lake City Stars 10 PM ET Sunday, Nov. 20 Victor Wembanyama Metropolitans 92 vs. Nanterre 2 PM ET Monday, Nov. 21 Scott Henderson G League Ignite @ Ontario Clippers 10:30 PM ET Friday, Nov. 25 Scott Henderson G League Ignite @ Santa Cruz Warriors 10 PM ET Saturday, Nov. 26 Victor Wembanyama Metropolitans 92 @ Nancy 3 PM ET Monday, Nov. 28 Scott Henderson G League Ignite @ Salt Lake City Stars 9 PM ET Friday, Dec. 16 Scott Henderson G League Ignite @ Santa Cruz Warriors 10 PM ET Thursday, Dec. 29 Victor Wembanyama LNB All-Star Game TBD February 17-19, 2023 Victor Wembanyama Leaders Cup Games TBD

The 2022-23 NBA G League Ignite roster features several 2023 NBA Draft prospects, including Henderson, Canadian standout Leonard Miller, NBA Academy Graduate Mojave King, French U18 National Team star Sidy Cissoko and former Washington State forward Efe Abogidi. Click here to see the team’s full schedule.

Based in Paris, Metropolitans 92 plays in the Betclic Élite (LNB A), the top tier of the French League. In addition to the 7-2 Wembanyama, the roster includes 2019-20 NBA G League Rookie of the Year and former NBA guard Tremont Waters, former Philadelphia 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats guard Aaron Henry and guard Hugo Besson, who was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 58th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.