NBA app subtitles reportedly not turning off on iOS devices

NBA app lets users stay up to date with live games, scores, and player-related news. It gives them a zoomed-in experience of watching games with interactive stats and graphics.

Moreover, the NBA app recently received an update heavily inspired by TikTok’s ‘For You’ section. There’s also another feature called ‘stories’ that is quite similar to Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media apps.

But a number of users are currently dissatisfied with the app’s services.

NBA app captions or subtitles not turning off on iOS devices

Many iOS users (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) are facing an issue where they are unable to deactivate NBA app subtitles or captions.

Why does my @NBA app always have subtitles when I turn them off? What’s the point of having league pass if they never turn off, so annoying. #NBA

Source

@nba fix your app, let me turn off closed captions and remove the team names from the bottom of the screen. Please and thank you.

Source

Anyone else having trouble in the @nba app with Closed Captions not turning off?? Super annoying, they cover all the info at the bottom of the screen! 💀😭 CC button doesn’t even toggle them on/off

Source

The issue seems to have surfaced after the recent iOS v120538 update. Owing to this, users can’t disable the closed captions even after repeatedly turning them off.

It is frustrating for many as the subtitles cover all the information at the bottom of the screen and a randomOKC and DEN‘ bar appears at the bottom.

Some users also report that they can’t watch the League Pass now without the app constantly crashing and freezing.

No official acknowledgment yet

Unfortunately, the Developers are yet to comment on the issue with the NBA app not turning off subtitles on iOS devices.

There’s also no workaround that can help fix the issue temporarily. So, users will have to wait for the team to come up with a fix that actually turns off captions when prompted.

We’ll keep tabs on further developments and update the article as and when something noteworthy comes up.

Featured image source: NBA